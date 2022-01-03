Huawei unveils Mate Xs foldable with Leica quad-cam

Shenzhen [China], Feb 24 (ANI): Huawei officially introduced its Mate Xs foldable smartphone today. It is seen as a minor update to the China-only Mate X which was announced last year.



Huawei Mate Xs sports a Falcon Wing Design which folds outside, unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip which folds inside. The OLED display measures 8-inch when unfolded with the main screen measuring 6.6-inch and the secondary screen measuring 6.38-inch, the official website notes.

It packs Kirin 990 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of internal storage, and 4,500mAh battery. The Mate Xs boasts a Leica quad camera with 40-megapixel wide-angle lens, 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and Huawei Time-of-Flight camera. The same setup doubles up as a front camera.

Last week, Google explained that its apps and services won't work on newer Huawei devices due to the US government's trade ban. The Mate Xs is also devoid of Google apps and services. It runs EMUI 10.0.1 based on Android 10 and comes with Huawei's own suite of apps. (ANI)

