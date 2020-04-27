70 percent drop in forwarded messages after WhatsApp rolled out restrictions

Washington D.C. [USA], April 27 (ANI): Weeks after introducing restrictions on forwarding messages, instant messaging service WhatsApp on Monday said that there has been a drop in the spread of highly forwarded messages on the platform by 70 percent globally.

According to TechCrunch, the Facebook-owned service had introduced a restriction earlier this month which allowed users to forward a message to only one user or group at a time.

The previous limit of forwarding messages on WhatsApp was of five users or groups. The restriction was rolled out on April 7 for the 2 billion worldwide users. (ANI)

