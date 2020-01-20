AI needs to be regulated, says Sundar Pichai

California [USA], Jan 20 (ANI): Google and Sundar Pichai">Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai believes that artificial intelligence (AI), which has helped automate many complex tasks in the world, aided in medical research and made customer experience better, needs regularisation.

Pichai called for new regulations for AI in his editorial in The Financial Times, highlighting the potential dangers posed by the technology such as deep fakes and facial regulation, notes The Verge.

The CEO wrote that a cautious approach is needed to strike a balance between potential harms and social opportunities. For example, products like self-driving need appropriate new rules while frameworks in the healthcare domain can be extended to cover AI-assisted products. (ANI)

