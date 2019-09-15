Amazon is testing one-tap ratings for product feedback

California [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Amazon is reportedly testing a new product feedback method to simplify the tedious process of letting fellow customers know how one feels about a specific item.

As TechCrunch reports, the One-tap ratings is for those who don't have the time to write reviews but still want to share their opinion about a product.

One-tap ratings is an experiment and allows a user to just tap once to leave a star rating on any item, without having to fill additional information such as review title and detailed review. (ANI)

