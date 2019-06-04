Amazon lets you try on virtual make-up using smartphone camera

California [USA], Jun 4 (ANI): Buying make-up products such as lipsticks online is one of the many things shoppers still dread because it is difficult to know if a particular shade will look good.

To help make it easier, Amazon is introducing a new AI feature called Live Mode on the Android app that uses the front-facing camera on a user's smartphone to virtually let them try on different shades of lipstick, Engadget reports.

The Live Mode feature is available to users only in the US and Japan. It will be extended to the iOS platform later this year. (ANI)

