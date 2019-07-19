Amazon Prime Day 2019: Indians bought mostly smart bulbs, bathroom fragrances during biggest online sale

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], July 18 (ANI): Amazon Prime Day sale which ran for 48 hours this year surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined, with members purchasing more than 175 million items through 15th-16th July, the e-commerce giant announced.

While the sale period was the biggest ever for Amazon devices, the company revealed some best selling items by country. Prime members in the US shopped for things such as Instant Pot DUO60 and 23andMe Health+ Ancestry kits. Back home in India, shoppers seemed interested in keeping their bathrooms fragrant and lights smart.

Some of the best selling items in India were India Syska 9-Watt Smart LED Bulb Compatible with Amazon Alexa, boAt Rockerz Sports Bluetooth Wireless Earphones, and Godrej Aer Pocket Bathroom Fragrance. (ANI)



