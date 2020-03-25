Amazon Prime restricts streaming to SD to reduce strain on network

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): As the country remains under lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday announced that all videos on the platform will be restricted to stream only in Standard Definition (SD) to reduce the strain on the network.

"While you continue to enjoy shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, we wanted to let you know of a change we are making to do our part to ensure everyone across the country has continued access to internet services on their mobile phones," read an official statement by the platform.

"Due to current exceptional circumstances, we will be temporarily restricting streaming to only SD (Standard Definition) on cellular networks until April 14, as part of a larger digital media industry initiative to reduce strain on the network," the statement further read.

Amid lockdown, most of the people are homebound and are relying on entertainment programs to kill boredom due to which online video streaming platforms are experiencing a significantly high amount of traffic.

Higher traffic causes a higher strain on the network and can even cause the internet to break down.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country surged to 562 on Wednesday. (ANI)

