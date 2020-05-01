Amazon to spend USD 4 billion on COVID-19 expenses

Washington D.C. [USA], May 1 (ANI): E-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said that it is expecting to spend around USD 4 billion on expenses related to COVID-19.

According to The Verge, USD 4 billion is the predicted earnings of the second quarter of the global giant.

Amazon's CEO Jeff Bezos said that the cost will include COVID-19 related expenses like the personal protective equipment. (ANI)

