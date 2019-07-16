Amazon's Alexa will soon take commands in Hindi

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], July 16 (ANI): You may soon be able to instruct Amazon's voice-based virtual assistant Alexa using Hindi commands as the e-commerce giant is expanding the skills kit to include the language.

Developers can start building Alexa skills for customers in India using the new Hindi voice model on the Alexa Skills Kit (ASK), the company announced in a release.

Commercial hardware manufacturers who want to build products with built-in Alexa can request early access to the invite-only Alexa Voice Service (AVS) developer preview. (ANI)

