Apple ditches Flash from latest Safari preview

California [USA], Jan 23 (ANI): Adobe's Flash is dead and we know it and the latest company to remove support is Apple">Apple.

In the latest release of Safari Technology Preview, Apple">Apple has completely removed support for Flash, Engadget notes.

Interestingly, Apple">Apple was one of the first companies to ditch Flash since the early days over vulnerabilities and security flaws. In 2017, Adobe itself announced the end of support and development for Flash in 2020.(ANI)

