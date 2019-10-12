Representative image
Apple iTunes zero-day bug allowed ransomware attack

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:40 IST

California [USA], October 12 (ANI): Security researchers have uncovered a bug in Apple iTunes that allows hackers to carry out a ransomware attack automotive industry target.
As Wired reports, Morphisec Labs researchers spotted ransomware hackers were using a zero-day bug in iTunes for Windows.
The flaw was related to Apple Software Update utility allows Bitpaymer/iEncrypt malware to launch into PCs undetected. Apple has since fixed the issue. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:50 IST

Facebook accused of copying for Calibra logo

California [USA], October 12 (ANI): Facebook is facing a lawsuit for alleged trademark infringement by copying the logo for Calibra, subsidiary for its Libra cryptocurrency.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:43 IST

Apple Arcade gets five new games

California [USA], October 12 (ANI): Apple has added five new games to its Arcade paid gaming service.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:41 IST

Worldwide PC shipments grew 1.1 per cent in Q3, 2019: Gartner

Connecticut [USA], October 12 (ANI): More people are buying PCs as the worldwide shipments grew 1.1 per cent in Q3, 2019, Gartner revealed in its latest preliminary results.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:26 IST

Engineers develop tool to make soft robots less bulky

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): With the help of new development by the researchers it will now be possible to build soft robots that are compact, portable and multifunctional.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:32 IST

Dell launches OptiPlex 7070 Ultra, world's most flexible,...

Bengaluru, Karnataka [India], October 11 (ANI): Dell has introduced first-of-its-kind OptiPlex 7070 Ultra that is touted to be the world's most flexible and modular desktop solution.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:26 IST

Microsoft keyboards now offer dedicated Office, emoji keys

Washington DC [USA], October 11 (ANI): If you buy Microsoft's latest keyboards, using emoji will be easier as they now include dedicated Office and emoji keys.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:21 IST

Microsoft Windows 10 November 2019 update available for testers

Washington DC [USA], October 11 (ANI): Microsoft has made the latest Windows 10 update, called November 2019 Update, available to testers.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:15 IST

Twitter app relaunches for Mac

California [USA], October 11 (ANI): The official Twitter app is back for the Apple Mac, with subtle improvements.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:13 IST

Boeing, Porsche join hands for electric 'flying car'

Stuttgart [Germany], October 11 (ANI): Top aircraft manufacturer Boeing and luxury car-maker Porsche have come together to design and develop the next-gen electric vehicle: a flying car.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:12 IST

Google Pixelbook Go with ribbed back leaks ahead of official launch

California [USA], October 11 (ANI): Google's anticipated Pixel event is right around the corner, but that is no stopping the leaks. In the latest series, official images and hands-on video of the upcoming Pixelbook Go device have been leaked.

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:51 IST

Oppo Reno Ace is fastest charging phone, yet

Dongguan [China], October 10 (ANI): Oppo launched on Thursday its new Reno Ace, which claims to offer ab unusually fast charging experience that takes the battery from 0-100 per cent in 30 minutes.

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:49 IST

Apple removes HKmap protest app

California [USA], October 10 (ANI): Apple has removed the crowdsourced map app, HKmap after Chinese state media criticised the company for allowing the app on its App Store.

