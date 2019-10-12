Apple iTunes zero-day bug allowed ransomware attack

California [USA], October 12 (ANI): Security researchers have uncovered a bug in Apple iTunes that allows hackers to carry out a ransomware attack automotive industry target.

As Wired reports, Morphisec Labs researchers spotted ransomware hackers were using a zero-day bug in iTunes for Windows.

The flaw was related to Apple Software Update utility allows Bitpaymer/iEncrypt malware to launch into PCs undetected. Apple has since fixed the issue. (ANI)

