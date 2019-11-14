Apple Music rolls out 'Replay' to show your top songs

California [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Apple Music has been added with a new feature that takes on rival Spotify's Wrapped year-end review.

Called Apple Music Replay, the new feature allows subscribers to take a look back at their favourite music from 2019, TechCrunch notes. The feature is available from the official app across platforms.

Subscribers will get a playlist of their top songs from 2019 along with playlists for every year you have subscribed to Apple Music. The Apple Music Replay playlist can also be shared with others. (ANI)

