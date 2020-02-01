California [USA], February 1 (ANI): Apple rolled out a new redesigned Maps in the US with improved road coverage and pedestrian data.
The improved Apple Maps brings new features such as discovering nearby restaurants, a Look Around interactive feature to visually explore a city with 3D imagery, shareable Collections, and Favourites, the official blog notes.
Other features include real-time transit information, ETA sharing, flight status, indoor maps, Siri natural language guidance, and a 3D view called Flyover. The redesigned Apple Maps has rolled out in the US and will be made available across Europe in the coming months. (ANI)
Apple rolls out redesigned Maps in US
ANI | Updated: Feb 01, 2020 21:34 IST
