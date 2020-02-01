Apple rolls out redesigned Maps in US

California [USA], February 1 (ANI): Apple rolled out a new redesigned Maps in the US with improved road coverage and pedestrian data.

The improved Apple Maps brings new features such as discovering nearby restaurants, a Look Around interactive feature to visually explore a city with 3D imagery, shareable Collections, and Favourites, the official blog notes.

Other features include real-time transit information, ETA sharing, flight status, indoor maps, Siri natural language guidance, and a 3D view called Flyover. The redesigned Apple Maps has rolled out in the US and will be made available across Europe in the coming months. (ANI)

