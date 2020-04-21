Apple's app store, music services available in dozens more countries

Washington D.C. [USA], April 21 (ANI): Apple, on Tuesday, is launching its major services, including the App Store, iCloud, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Arcade, in 20 new countries.

In addition, according to The Verge, Apple Music is also launching its services to 52 new countries.

This means that the App Store, in particular, will now be available in a total of 175 countries and regions.

The list of places Apple's services are expanding to includes countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East, and Oceana. (ANI)

