Celebrate Valentine's Day 2022 with Snapchat's new lenses, actionmojis and cameos

Snapchat has the perfect gift for its users this Valentine's Day. The multimedia instant messaging app is all set to take love celebrations to the next level with a host of special activities, content and new lenses.

Centred around Snapchatters' language of love and relationships, the platform is bringing the perfect experience to help express love in a whole new manner.

Staying true to its tradition, Snap will launch 40 new Lenses from Anime and cartoon faces to vomiting hearts, cuddly bears and broccoli heads.





Only available on Valentine's Day, you'll be able to choose from 8 new Actionmoji poses on the Snap Map.

This year, the company is also releasing new Cameos for Valentine's Day, so Snapchatters can select between 20 new Cameos options within Chat and Preview to even further personalise conversations.



Users can also browse through existing love-related options/content within the app, and watch 2 new V-Day related Cameos Stories, featuring you and your best friend or partner.

People can also come together and celebrate the day by indulging in the latest Snap Creator show 'The Greatest of All Time with Ruhii Singh', which will premiere on February 14.

The show will see Miss India titleholder Ruhii Siingh challenging her friends with fun games based on their personalities. The show is all about exploring various aspects of friendship, marked by sharing cherished memories and some exciting surprises.

Speaking about the show, Ruhii said, "I am very excited about my new show on Snap. My friends have really opened up and done things that they would have never done before. My favourite game was the 'Escape Room' and I had a great time playing it while my friends did really well in pretty much all the games. Every episode will be something new and different and I am sure viewers will enjoy watching it."

But the fun doesn't end here! Snap will also present a perfect opportunity for its users wherein they can showcase their ideal V-Day celebration with the 'Always be my baby' Spotlight challenge hosted by none other than global singing sensation Mariah Carey as she's back again to team up with Snapchat.

The challenge requires Snapchatters to showcase their version of the Valentine's Day celebration with the 'Always be my baby' sound playing.

Snapchat typically adds a range of new lenses around upcoming festivals and events.


