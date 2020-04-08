Chrome OS update brings tablet mode, new gestures and more

California [USA], April 8 (ANI): Google rolled out the latest Chrome OS update that brings a number of features for enhanced Chromebook experience.

One of the major additions is the Chromebook tablet mode which is compatible with all 2-in-1 convertible Chromebook models. The Chrome US update also brings new gestures for the tablet mode for easier navigation using touch.

The Quick Shelf feature is now more compact to give you more workspace, even in laptop mode. The Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode now supports all Google Play Store apps on Chromebook, even in tablet mode. The Chrome browser has also been tailored with a touch-friendly tab strip for the new tailored mode. (ANI)

