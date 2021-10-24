Clubhouse to soon let users pin links to top of rooms

Washington [US], October 24 (ANI): The audio social networking app topic/clubhouse">Clubhouse will soon allow its users to share outside topic/links">links and monetize their work on the platform.

The Verge confirmed the same by quoting topic/clubhouse">Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison and global head of marketing Maya Watson who recently announced a new topic/pin">pinned topic/links">links feature, which allows moderators to place outside topic/links">links at the top of a room.

These topic/links">links would direct listeners to whatever moderators want, including a news article, or a podcast.



Certain topic/links">links would not be allowed for security and moderation reasons, as per The Verge.

Paul Davison did not name the types of topic/links">links that would not be allowed, but he reportedly suggested topic/links">links to 'OnlyFans' would fall in that category as topic/links">links to porn or explicit content are banned.

Anyone would be allowed to add, change, or remove a link, so long as they are a moderator of a room and regardless of the number of followers they have.

As per The Verge, topic/clubhouse">Clubhouse will not charge or take a cut of revenue from any transactions that occur through the link, although Paul Davison said the team "would likely share news in the upcoming months about ways in which the app itself will monetize, like through ticketed topic/rooms">rooms and subscriptions."

The feature will roll out on October 27 for both iOS and Android. (ANI)

