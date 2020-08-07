COVID-19: Facebook extends remote work for employees till July 2021

Washington D.C. [USA], August 7 (ANI): Tech giant Facebook on Friday announced an extension to its remote work policy for its employees till July 2021 owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Verge, Facebook now joins other companies like Google that have also allowed work from home to its employees until next summer.

The Mark Zuckerberg-owned company had its roughly 48,000 employees working from home since March 2020. (ANI)

