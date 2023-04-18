Elon Musk to launch AI platform 'TruthGPT'

Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): Elon Musk on Monday revealed he is going to develop his own version of an artificial intelligence chatbot, 'TruthGPT' during an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

During an interaction with Carlson, the Twitter CEO shared why he wants an alternative to ChatGPT, an AI app developed by progressive programmers that he initially helped fund.

Musk said, "I'm going to start something which I call TruthGPT, or a maximum truth-seeking AI that tries to understand the nature of the universe. And I think this might be the best path to safety in the sense that an AI that cares about understanding the universe is unlikely to annihilate humans because we are an interesting part of the universe,"

He further said, "AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production in the sense that it has the potential, however, small one may regard that probability, but it is not trivial; it has the potential of civilizational destruction," the Tesla CEO stated.

A few days ago, he also tweeted about meeting with former US President Barack Obama to warn of the dangers surrounding the software's capabilities, and to encourage AI regulation.

I saw it happening from well before GPT-1, which is why I tried to warn the public for years.



The only one on one meeting I ever had with Obama as President I used not to promote Tesla or SpaceX, but to encourage AI regulation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2023



The Tweet read, "I saw it happening from well before GPT-1, which is why I tried to warn the public for years. The only one on one meeting I ever had with Obama as President I used not to promote Tesla or SpaceX, but to encourage AI regulation." (ANI)