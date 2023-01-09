Elon Musk unveils 'first part' of upcoming large 'UI overhaul' on Twitter

Los Angeles [US], January 9 (ANI): Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently made a major revelation about the microblogging site's user interface.

Taking to the platform, the multi-billionaire announced the features which will appear in the 'first part' of a 'much larger UI overhaul'.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1611932793130438656

"Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week," he wrote.

"Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later," he added.

The Tesla CEO further revealed that 'Long form tweets' will be a part of Twitter from 'early Feb'.

Netizens lauded Musk for the changes he introduced, showing excitement for the upcoming upgrades on the microblogging platform.



"Can't wait for long form tweets!! Loving the new changes and updates so far," a user wrote.





"Boss moves. Thank You!!!" another user wrote.



Meanwhile, yet another user wrote, "Those are good upgrades".

The upgrades came after Musk tweeted the announcement of a change in the User Interface of the platform's 'Bookmarks' feature in December 2022.

Musk had hinted that the upcoming changes would make it "Easy to create folders to bookmark tweets into various categories".

The Tesla CEO replied to a user asking for a 'bookmark organizer' positively, hinting at it being part of the new feature.

Before that, the SpaceX owner earlier announced "Significant backend server architecture changes" on the platform.

The update followed an outage of the microblogging platform in the wee hours of December 29.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the web version of the platform suffered a major outage. It was difficult for many users who were greeted with an error message when they tried signing in.

More than 8,700 users reported problems with the site as of 7:30 am EST (12:30 pm GMT), Al Jazeera reported citing Downdetector, which tracks website outages. (ANI)

