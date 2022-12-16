Elon Musk warns Twitter users against doxing of live locations, calls it 'physical safety violation'

Los Angeles [US], December 16 (ANI): The CEO of Twitter has made his stand clear for increased cyber-safety on the microblogging site.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Elon Musk made it clear that accounts indulging in doxing, i.e., publically posting identity-related information, especially of real-time locations, will be penalized.

Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.



Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022



"Any account doxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info," the Tesla CEO wrote.

"Posting locations someone travelled to on a slightly delayed basis isn't a safety problem, so is ok," he added.

Users tweeted replies in agreement to Musk's move, deeming it to be an added safety measure on the platform.



"Doxxing someone's real-life location isn't free speech," a user wrote.



"It is a safety issue and fully agree with the ban, no matter if it was to track him or anyone else," another user wrote.

Earlier, Musk had come up with a new update to the micro-blogging platform after the second installment of the so-called "Twitter Files" revealed how the company build blacklists and actively limited the visibility of certain accounts.

Twitter employees build blacklists and actively limited the visibility of entire accounts, according to the second installment of Elon Musk's "Twitter Files" which shed light on the company's hidden practices of the previous management. (ANI)