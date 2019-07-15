Europe's Galileo satellite-navigation system is still down

Paris [France], July 15 (ANI): Europe's Galileo satellite network has been down since July 11 and the European GNSS Service Center has attributed the outage to a technical incident related to its ground infrastructure.

The Galileo system, which went online in 2016, is Europe's answer to America's GPS system and other global satellite navigation systems which enable devices such as smartphones to pick the exact location, Fast Company reports.

The GNSS Service Center notes that the incident has caused temporary interruption of the initial navigation and timing services of Galileo, with the exception of the SAR service which is used for rescue missions. (ANI)

