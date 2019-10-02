Representative image
Ex-Yahoo engineer hacked into 6,000 accounts for sexual content

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:07 IST

California [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Former Yahoo engineer, Reyes Daniel Ruiz, has pleaded guilty to hacking into 6,000 accounts in search of sexual photos and videos.
As Engadget reports, Ruiz, 34, used his employee access to the company's internal network to crack users' passwords and then downloaded explicit photos and videos to a personal hard drive.
After accessing target accounts, which belonged to younger women, he used password resets on third-party sites to break into Apple iCloud, Facebook">Facebook, Gmail, DropBox, and other accounts. Ruiz could face up to five years in prison. (ANI)

