Representative image
Facebook accused of copying for Calibra logo

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:50 IST

California [USA], October 12 (ANI): Facebook is facing a lawsuit for alleged trademark infringement by copying the logo for Calibra, subsidiary for its Libra cryptocurrency.
A startup bank, Current has sued the social networking giant for copying its logo, The Verge reports.
The two logos were designed three years apart and Current claims it started using its logo in August 2016 while Facebook's logo for Calibra was revealed earlier this year in June. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:43 IST

Apple Arcade gets five new games

California [USA], October 12 (ANI): Apple has added five new games to its Arcade paid gaming service.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:41 IST

Worldwide PC shipments grew 1.1 per cent in Q3, 2019: Gartner

Connecticut [USA], October 12 (ANI): More people are buying PCs as the worldwide shipments grew 1.1 per cent in Q3, 2019, Gartner revealed in its latest preliminary results.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 21:40 IST

Apple iTunes zero-day bug allowed ransomware attack

California [USA], October 12 (ANI): Security researchers have uncovered a bug in Apple iTunes that allows hackers to carry out a ransomware attack automotive industry target.

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 18:26 IST

Engineers develop tool to make soft robots less bulky

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): With the help of new development by the researchers it will now be possible to build soft robots that are compact, portable and multifunctional.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:32 IST

Dell launches OptiPlex 7070 Ultra, world's most flexible,...

Bengaluru, Karnataka [India], October 11 (ANI): Dell has introduced first-of-its-kind OptiPlex 7070 Ultra that is touted to be the world's most flexible and modular desktop solution.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:26 IST

Microsoft keyboards now offer dedicated Office, emoji keys

Washington DC [USA], October 11 (ANI): If you buy Microsoft's latest keyboards, using emoji will be easier as they now include dedicated Office and emoji keys.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:21 IST

Microsoft Windows 10 November 2019 update available for testers

Washington DC [USA], October 11 (ANI): Microsoft has made the latest Windows 10 update, called November 2019 Update, available to testers.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:15 IST

Twitter app relaunches for Mac

California [USA], October 11 (ANI): The official Twitter app is back for the Apple Mac, with subtle improvements.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:13 IST

Boeing, Porsche join hands for electric 'flying car'

Stuttgart [Germany], October 11 (ANI): Top aircraft manufacturer Boeing and luxury car-maker Porsche have come together to design and develop the next-gen electric vehicle: a flying car.

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:12 IST

Google Pixelbook Go with ribbed back leaks ahead of official launch

California [USA], October 11 (ANI): Google's anticipated Pixel event is right around the corner, but that is no stopping the leaks. In the latest series, official images and hands-on video of the upcoming Pixelbook Go device have been leaked.

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:51 IST

Oppo Reno Ace is fastest charging phone, yet

Dongguan [China], October 10 (ANI): Oppo launched on Thursday its new Reno Ace, which claims to offer ab unusually fast charging experience that takes the battery from 0-100 per cent in 30 minutes.

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:49 IST

Apple removes HKmap protest app

California [USA], October 10 (ANI): Apple has removed the crowdsourced map app, HKmap after Chinese state media criticised the company for allowing the app on its App Store.

