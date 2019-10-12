Facebook accused of copying for Calibra logo

California [USA], October 12 (ANI): Facebook is facing a lawsuit for alleged trademark infringement by copying the logo for Calibra, subsidiary for its Libra cryptocurrency.

A startup bank, Current has sued the social networking giant for copying its logo, The Verge reports.

The two logos were designed three years apart and Current claims it started using its logo in August 2016 while Facebook's logo for Calibra was revealed earlier this year in June. (ANI)

