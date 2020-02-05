Facebook adds more parental control to Messenger Kids

California [USA], Feb 4 (ANI): Messenger Kids, Facebook's dedicated messaging service for the younger ones, now offers more control to the parents to manage how their child is using the app.

Parents can now see recent contacts, chat history, and check who their child is chatting with, whether video chatting or messaging, and how frequently over the past 30 days to ensure their child's online safety, the official blog explains.

They can also see the log of images in chats to understand if the child is receiving any inappropriate content and report it. Parents can also access reported and blocked contacts history, download the child's information on Messenger Kids, and remotely log out from all devices.

The new features are available in the Messenger Kids Parent Dashboard in the iOS and Android apps. (ANI)

