Facebook adds 'Quite Mode' to keep you less distracted

California [USA], April 10 (ANI): Working from home is now the new norm and to help people make the most of their waking hours doing productive work and not get distracted by the social media, Facebook is introducing a 'Quiet Mode' for its platform.

The Quiet Mode essentially mutes push notifications from Facebook. If you try to open Facebook while the mode is enabled, you will be reminded about the limit you set in the app, the official website notes.

Facebook has added shortcuts to Notification Settings and News Feed Preferences to make it easier for you to control your time using the app by controlling what kind of posts and updates you see. (ANI)

