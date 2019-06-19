California [USA], June 18 (ANI): After months of speculations and rumours, Facebook has officially announced a new global cryptocurrency called Libra.
As the official blog explains, the new digital currency will be made available through a digital wallet called Calibra that will be available in Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and as a standalone app. The company expects to launch it in 2020.
Calibra will allow users to send Libra to almost anyone with a smartphone as easily as a text message at low or no cost. Facebook plans to offer more services such as bill payments, food ordering, or local public transit, all through Calibra and Libra. (ANI)
Facebook announces global cryptocurrency Libra, to launch in 2020
ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 21:45 IST
