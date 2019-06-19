Facebook announces global cryptocurrency Libra, to launch in 2020

California [USA], June 18 (ANI): After months of speculations and rumours, Facebook has officially announced a new global cryptocurrency called Libra.

As the official blog explains, the new digital currency will be made available through a digital wallet called Calibra that will be available in Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and as a standalone app. The company expects to launch it in 2020.

Calibra will allow users to send Libra to almost anyone with a smartphone as easily as a text message at low or no cost. Facebook plans to offer more services such as bill payments, food ordering, or local public transit, all through Calibra and Libra. (ANI)

