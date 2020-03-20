Facebook begins rolling out Dark Mode for desktop

California [USA], Mar 20 (ANI): If you are using Facebook on your desktop, you can finally put your eyes to ease with the Dark Mode that is now rolling out to all users.

To enable the dark mode, go to Facebook on your desktop browser, click on the account arrow on the top right and select on 'Try new Facebook'.

The new version offers a visual overhaul of the site along with the Dark Mode feature.

You can choose to switch to the classic mode. The redesigned version places elements in the centre and appears visually more spaced out. (ANI)

