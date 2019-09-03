Facebook doesn't want to show you like counts

California [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): After Instagram, Facebook is reportedly testing a feature that hides like counts on posts.

App analyst Jane Manchun Wong wrote in her blog that Facebook has started prototyping the hidden like/reaction count feature in its Android app. The purpose behind hiding the like count is to prevent users from feeling anxious over how their posts are received.

The unreleased feature hides the like/reaction count from everyone except the creator of the post, similar to how the feature works on Instagram. The likes/ reaction counts on comments are not hidden for now. However, if the feature is rolled out fully, it may also hide that count. (ANI)

