Facebook globally launches its Google Photos transfer tool

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): Facebook has announced that its new Google Photos transfer tool is now available globally.

As per The Verge, the tool was firstly launched in America and Canada in April.

The new feature will allow users to transfer pictures, videos, and other media to their Google Photos accounts with just a click.

According to Mashable, the entire process requires only a few steps and allows users to transfer a large amount of data to Google Photos.

The users can access the tool by visiting the 'Your Facebook Information' menu from the settings of the medium and then selecting the option of 'Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos.'

The users will be asked to enter the password fo their Google storage service for the transfer to begin. (ANI)

