'Facebook is spying on you', reminds Edward Snowden

California [USA], August 2 (ANI): NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden who made headlines after revealing the US' mass surveillance program back in 2013 has now claimed that it is not just the government spying on the citizens, but also some of the most widely used online sites.

In his latest tweet, Snowden said that social networking sites such as Facebook and Instagram are snooping on the users. He also promised to explain how these popular websites spy on the users and detail methods for users to limit their access.

Websites such as Facebook are known to keep an eye on the users for a number of purposes including targeted advertising. The site is already struggling to overcome Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which data on millions of users was harvested for political reasons without their consent. (ANI)

