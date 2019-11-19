California [USA], Nov 19 (ANI): Facebook has quietly released an app called 'Whale' which is focused on making memes.
With 'Whale', users can overlay special effects over text and photos, and then quickly share on Facebook, Instagram, or Messenger, The Information reports.
'Whale' is an experimental app and is available only in Canada. (ANI)
Facebook quietly launches meme-making app 'Whale'
ANI | Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:40 IST
