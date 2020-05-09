Facebook redesign goes live with dark mode and easier navigation

Washington D.C. [USA], May 8 (ANI): After conducting months-long testing, Facebook on Friday made its redesign live.

According to TechCrunch, the redesign of the social media platform has taken cues from the mobile application which offers faster load times and easier navigations.

While dark mode for the mobile application has been available for the users for a long time, the same has been now launched in its desktop mode.

The redesign also offers previews for the creation of new groups, pages, and other features. (ANI)

