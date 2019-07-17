Representative image
Facebook rolls out new tool to report spam ads in the UK

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:21 IST

California [USA], July 16 (ANI): Facebook users in the UK will now be able to report ads they find scammy.
The reporting tool can be accessed by clicking three dots in the top right corner of each ad on Facebook, then selecting 'Report ad', then choosing 'Misleading or scam ad' and 'Send a detailed scam report', TechCrunch reports.
Once a user reports an ad as scam, Facebook's internal ops team will be tasked with reviewing the ad and removing it if found in violation. It is not clear if the tool will be rolled out to other markets. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 23:27 IST

