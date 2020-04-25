Facebook rolls out new video calling feature 'Messenger Rooms'

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): In order to make the video calling experience more seamless, Facebook has introduced 'Messenger Rooms' allowing users to create joinable group video calls of up to 50 people with no time limit.

One can create Messenger Rooms right inside Facebook Messenger, and invite anyone to join the video call, even if they do not have a Facebook account.

To ensure security and privacy, the new feature allows the host of video chat to see who can join, and also remove people from the call.

Messenger Rooms will roll out in some countries this week and will expand to the rest of the world in the coming weeks, the official company blog stated. (ANI)

