Facebook rolls out tool to transfer photos, videos to Google Photos

Washington D.C. [USA], May 2 (ANI): Social media platform Facebook is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to transfer pictures, videos, and other media to their Google Photos accounts with just a click.

The entire process requires only few steps and allows users to transfer a large amount of data to Google Photos.

According to Mashable, users can access the tool by visiting the 'Your Facebook Information' menu from the settings of the medium and then selecting the option of 'Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos'.

Users will be asked to enter the password fo their Google storage service for the transfer to begin. (ANI)

