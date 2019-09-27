Facebook tests hiding Likes for your mental well-being

California [USA], September 27 (ANI): The 'Likes' and 'Hearts' on social media are considered one of the reasons for a distorted sense of self. Now, Facebook wants to do its bit towards helping ease the pressure of seeking social media validation.



The company is hiding Like counts on posts, starting in Australia. As TechCrunch reported, a post's author can still see the count, but it is hidden from everyone else who will be able to see only who and not how many people reacted to a post.



Facebook said that it is running a limited test of hiding the Like count to understand if it improves the user experience. If the company finds that making Like counts hidden improves people's sense of well-being, it could expand to more countries. (ANI)

