Facebook tests information panels powered with Wikipedia for its search results

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Facebook is testing a new feature under which the app will update its search box to display factual information for user searches related to topics like places, public figures, and interests.

As per TechCrunch, the feature is aimed to keep users inside the social media platform window even when they are looking for factual information that they otherwise would have looked for at Google or Wikipedia.

The information provided to the users will be gathered from the data available over the internet including Wikipedia. Users will be able to find the information in a side panel. (ANI)

