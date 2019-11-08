Facebook to help military veterans learn AR, VR technology

California [USA], Nov 8 (ANI): Facebook has announced a new resource for military members and veterans to help enhance their digital skills and continue to build their community.

As the official blog notes, the Military and Veterans Hub will provide online safety tips, resources for finding jobs and digital skills training through a new partnership with SCORE.

The most important aspect of the military-focused resource hub is the launch of a 12-month career development pilot focused on augmented reality (AR)/ virtual reality (VR) Silicon Engineering for the veterans with relevant background to help solve 'global challenges'. (ANI)

