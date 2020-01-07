Facebook to remove deepfakes, AI-manipulated media

California [USA], Jan 7 (ANI): Facebook announced new steps to curb the spread of misinformation on its platform. The company will now remove deepfakes and all types of manipulated media.

As described on its official blog, Facebook will remove manipulated media if it has been edited to mislead; it is a product of artificial intelligence or machine learning that alters content in a video to make it appear authentic.

Content, whether deepfake or not, will also be removed if found in violation of Facebook's Community Standards. Facebook is collaborating with third-party fact-checkers, media, and academic communities, and news organisations to identify deepfakes and manipulated media. (ANI)

