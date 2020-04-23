Facebook to reveal location of high-reach pages and Instagram accounts to increase transparency

California [US], April 23 (ANI): In an attempt to make pages and accounts more transparent, Facebook on Wednesday said it is going to provide the location of the 'high-reach' Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts on every post they share.

The feature aims at allowing people to know "who is behind the posts they're seeing".

"Today, we're going a step further to provide the location of high-reach Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts on every post they share, so people have more information to help them gauge the reliability and authenticity of the content they see in their feeds," Facebook said in a statement.

The company also said it is initially launching the feature in the US.

"We're piloting this feature in the US, starting specifically with Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts that are based outside the US but reach large audiences based primarily in the US. We're also exploring ways to bring this transparency to more places, such as Facebook Pages and Instagram Profiles," the statement read.

"These changes are part of our broader efforts to protect elections and increase transparency on Facebook and Instagram so people can make more informed decisions about the posts they read, trust and share," it added. (ANI)

