Facebook to roll out dark mode for mobile application

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Facebook is currently testing a dark mode for its mobile application after launching it on the desktop interface.

According to The Verge, a very small percentage of people across the globe will be able to use the new mobile version of the feature.

The dark mode has been introduced to cut down on the glare and provide a low-light gadget using time to the users.

The feature comes to Facebook months after other applications like Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp. (ANI)

