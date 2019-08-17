Facebook to set up pop-up cafe to encourage privacy check-ups

London [UK], Aug 17 (ANI): To spread more awareness and encourage routine privacy check-ups, Facebook is setting up a pop-up cafe in London.

The Facebook Cafe will be located inside The Attendant on Great Eastern Street and will be open on August 28 and 29, Evening Standard reported. It will be one of five pop-up cafes across the UK.

The cafe will give out free drinks to anyone who takes part in a privacy checkup. Facebook has been embroiled in a privacy debate after the Cambridge Analytica scandal that compromised data of millions of its users. (ANI)

