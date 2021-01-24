Facebook users forced to log out unexpectedly due to 'configuration change'

Washington [US], January 24 (ANI): After an unexpected log out activity observed by users on Friday, the American social networking service Facebook explained that a 'configuration change' led to the issue which was fixed on Saturday morning.

A Facebook company spokesperson said in an email to The Verge, which read, "On January 22, a configuration change caused some people to be logged out of their Facebook accounts. We investigated the issue and fixed it for everyone earlier today. We're sorry for the inconvenience."

The problem began on Friday, with users on the r/Facebook Reddit board reporting they were receiving "sign-in" prompts from their Facebook apps, but they had not signed out.



Facebook also confirmed the news on its official Twitter handle, writing, "So Facebook, heard it was a "configuration change to the engineers who fixed the issue and patiently tried to explain the cause to us to no avail."



Engadget found that iPhone users were the most affected by the log-out issue, stating that users of Facebook's iOS app were having difficulty logging back in when using two-factor authentication.

Most of them were able to log back in, but the authentication codes needed were taking a long time to reach users due to the glitch. (ANI)

