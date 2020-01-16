Facebook will now notify when you log in to third-party apps

ANI |

California [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): Facebook has announced a new Login feature that is aimed at providing users with more control over their information.

Called Login Notifications, the new feature will alert a user through the Facebook app and linked email when they use Facebook Login to access a third-party app, along with the information you share with the app, the official blog notes.

The notification is also sent when a user re-uses the Facebook Login to access the third-party app after the app's access to information has expired. (ANI)

