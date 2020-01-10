Facebook won't ban political ads, will allow users to control them

California [USA], Jan 9 (ANI): Unlike Twitter, Facebook will not ban political ads but users will be able to see fewer political and social issue ads with new controls.

According to the official blog, the new Ad Library now allows people to view audience size to understand how many people the advertiser wanted to target. New filters and the ability to search for ads with exact phrases have also been added.

Facebook will also roll out a setting to allow people to choose how an advertiser can reach them with a Custom Audience from a list. The new features will roll out in the first quarter of 2020 with political ads control starting early this summer in the US. (ANI)

