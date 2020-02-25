Firefox rolls out encrypted DNS over HTTPS by default

California [USA], Feb 25 (ANI): In a major privacy boost, Firefox announced the rollout of encrypted DNS over HTTPS (DoH) by default for users based in the US.

As the official blog explains, before DoH, browsers doing DNS (Domain Name System) lookups for websites had to do so without encryption, potentially allowing other devices to collect the data, block or change it.

With DoH enabled by default in the US, users can change their encrypted DNS requests to Cloudflare or NextDNS. Users outside the US can enable DoH from the browser settings. (ANI)

