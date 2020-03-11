Gmail lets you customise signature based on recipients

California [USA], Mar 11 (ANI): Using the same signature on emails for the in-house team and international counterparts? Gmail now lets you use multiple signatures to pick the relevant one based on your recipients.

As the G Suite blog explains, multiple signatures give you the "flexibility for different situations such as communicating across teams, organisations or products, communicating across languages, for new emails and replies or more."

To create multiple signatures, go to Signature in the Settings panel and select 'Create New'. To switch between signatures, open the signature menu in compose action toolbar and select the preferred one. The feature is available to all G Suite customers and personal Gmail users. (ANI)

