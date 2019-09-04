Representative image
Representative image

Gmail now lets you block auto-download of images on iPhone

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:34 IST

California [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): In its latest update for iOS, Gmail now allows users to block images from displaying automatically.
As described on the Apple App Store, with the version 6.0.190811 Gmail for iOS, users can choose to be asked before external images are displayed automatically.
To enable the setting for new incoming messages, head to Settings > choose the account > Images and select Ask before displaying external images. The feature is helpful when you are on a weaker connection. (ANI)

