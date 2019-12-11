Gmail now lets you send email as an attachment

California [USA], Dec 10 (ANI): You no longer have to forward multiple mail">emails with mail">Gmail's latest update that lets you send mail">email as an attachment.

As the official blog notes, users will be able to attach mail">emails to other mail">emails in mail">Gmail without having to download them first. To insert mail">emails in a new thread, simply drag and drop them into the draft window.

You can also insert mail">emails by selecting the mail">emails and then 'Forward as attachment' from the overflow menu. The feature is being rolled out gradually and users will know the availability when they see the forward as attachment option. (ANI)

